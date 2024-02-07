Karan Johar shares adorable snaps from Yash and Roohi’s ‘Willy Wonka’ themed birthday bash

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar recently threw a spectacular birthday bash for his adorable twins, Yash and Roohi, inspired by the classic tale Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The extravagant celebration featured whimsical elements reminiscent of Mr Wonka’s enchanting world, complete with Oompa Loompas in the background. Karan shared heartwarming pictures from the event, capturing precious moments with his children and their grandmother, Roohi Johar.

Expressing his love and gratitude, Karan Johar penned a touching message for Yash and Roohi, praising their infectious laughter, playful antics, and boundless affection. He wrote, “Happiest birthday to the brightest sunshines (x2) of my life! My life is forever changed, for the best with you two coming into it with your goofy and adorable laughs, unadulterated sass towards me and of course - an abundance of love to give to the world! Never change...grow up but never change! And thank you to my mom, who is forever the strength of our family...and being a mother figure to Yash and Roohi! Love you forever mom.”

In addition to the birthday celebrations, Karan Johar marked the occasion by launching a special picture book for children titled The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv, drawing inspiration from his journey as a single parent. Yash and Roohi, born via surrogacy in 2017, have brought immense joy and fulfilment into Karan's life, inspiring him to create meaningful content for young readers.

Looking ahead, Karan is gearing up for several exciting projects under his banner, Dharma Productions. Among the upcoming ventures are an action-packed film titled Yodha and another project featuring Kartik Aaryan.