Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar teased fans on Instagram on Sunday with intriguing details about his upcoming project. In a post that began with the disclaimer “This is not a film announcement!”, Karan shared exciting insights into a movie that has been shrouded in mystery for a year.

The filmmaker, known for his knack for creating buzz, provided three enigmatic hints about the cast and urged followers to guess the film’s title. Karan highlighted that the team has been quietly working on the ‘intriguing’ project, keeping key aspects under wraps, even from the crew.

The first hint involved “A superstar from the South who has just delivered a pan India juggernaut.” The second hint referred to “A massively loved actress who continues to awe us with her emotional energy on celluloid.” The final clue introduced “A legacy debut actor who is working tirelessly to find his spot in the sunshine of exceptional talent and combatting the obsession with the N-word! But keeping his head down and just working!”

Karan concluded the post by revealing that the film is ready and will be released soon. However, the excitement didn’t end there. He extended an invitation to fans who successfully guessed the title and other details, promising them a glimpse of the film.

Social media erupted with enthusiastic guesses as users tried to unravel the mystery. Some popular speculations included Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan starring in a film titled Sarzameen. A comment read, “Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan; movie - Sarzameen; plot - Prithviraj plays an Indian army officer, Kashmir backdrop.” Another comment said, “It's #Sarzameen starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Directed by Kayoze Irani.'”

Karan, true to his style, has once again set the stage for an exhilarating revelation and kept fans on the edge of their seats.