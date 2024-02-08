Robert De Niro gushes about his 10-month-old daughter, Gia, says ‘When I look at her, everything else goes away’

At 79, Robert De Niro isn’t slowing down one bit, especially when it comes to family. In a heartwarming interview with a popular magazine, the legendary actor opened up about his youngest daughter, Gia, a sprightly 10-month-old who brings new joy to his life.



“When I look at her, everything else goes away,” De Niro confessed, his voice brimming with fatherly pride. He added that he sees a reflection of his own baby self in Gia, sharing a vintage photo that evoked an uncanny resemblance. The resemblance extended to his second-youngest, Helen, and even his grandchildren, creating a delightful lineage across generations.

Also read: Martin Scorsese opens up about working with Leonardo DiCaprio, calls his improvisational style ‘endless’



Gia joins a vibrant family tree. De Niro is a proud father to seven children, each representing a different chapter in his life. From Drena and Raphael with his first wife to twins Julian and Aaron, and Elliot and Helen with his second wife, the clan is a testament to his enduring love for family.



“They all seem to enjoy their time with Gia,” he said, cherishing the bond they share. Though the family tree may be complex, with some branches stemming from previous relationships, the core remains strong. “Just being together, that's my favourite time,” he declared.

Also read: Karan Johar shares adorable snaps from Yash and Roohi’s ‘Willy Wonka’ themed birthday bash



Beyond his role as a father, De Niro takes on the mantle of mentor, passing down the wisdom cookies he received from his own parents, artists Robert De Niro Sr. and Virginia Admiral. “There are little things they taught me that I make sure to pass on,” he reflects, ensuring his legacy extends beyond the silver screen.



De Niro's story is a reminder that family, in all its forms, shapes who we are. At 79, he finds himself not just an acclaimed actor, but a patriarch embracing the present and nurturing the future, one adorable baby giggle at a time. His journey is a testament to the enduring power of love, connection, and the simple joys of family life.