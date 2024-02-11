Veteran Actor Mithun Chakraborty stable after hospitalisation for brain stroke

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty gave his fans a scare on February 10 after being hospitalised in Kolkata following a brain stroke. Though experiencing minor speech difficulties and right-hand impairment, the hospital reports he is improving and has been moved from ICU to a cabin for further observation, said sources.

Also read: Insecurities, Be Gone! Rakul Preet Singh reveals the secrets to a healthy relationship



Mithun’s son Namashi Chakraborty shared with the media, “He's been shooting in Kolkata for Pathikrit Basu's film 'Shashtri,' playing astrologer Parimal Shastri. He finished filming Friday evening but complained of feeling unwell the next morning and was promptly hospitalised.”

The hospital released an official statement confirming the stroke diagnosis. “Mr Chakraborty arrived at the Emergency Department complaining of weakness in his right limbs. He underwent tests, including a brain MRI, revealing an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke). Currently, he's fully conscious, oriented, and consuming soft food. A team of specialists, including a neurologist, cardiologist, and gastroenterologist, is monitoring him.”

Despite the challenges, Namashi maintained a positive outlook, stating, “He's a fighter, and we're confident he'll bounce back soon.”

Also read: Rohit Roy praises Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani’s stellar talent in throwback photo

Mithun’s stroke serves as a stark reminder of the importance of recognizing stroke symptoms and seeking immediate medical attention. Early intervention can significantly improve recovery outcomes. Fans and well-wishers have poured in their support on social media, sending strength and prayers to the legendary actor. We join them in hoping for a full and speedy recovery for Mithun Chakraborty.