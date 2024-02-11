Insecurities, Be Gone! Rakul Preet Singh reveals the secrets to a healthy relationship

Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot, and the actress just spilled the beans on their recipe for a happy, healthy relationship: self-completeness and open communication. In a candid recent interview, Rakul emphasised the importance of individual fulfilment before entering a partnership.

She said, “It’s never one mantra but something that, I think, is extremely important is being complete in yourself first to be able to complete someone else. And that’s something that both Jackky [Bhagnani] and I have spoken about. Even before we started dating, we spoke about it — the understanding that you know of your shortcomings and work on your relationship with absolutely no insecurities. If one of the partners is insecure, the relationship cannot be healthy. And it boils down to being complete in yourself as a person to be able to be more giving in a relationship.”

Rakul added that she believes insecurities breed unhealthy dynamics, stressing the need for self-assured partners who can contribute equally. Addressing the societal expectation of women adjusting to married life, Rakul encouraged embracing this ‘power’ with a positive mindset. But finding the right partner is equally vital, she says. “Women should take their time and find a partner who understands them and their dreams,” she stated, advocating for shared responsibilities and equal opportunities for men and women.

With their wedding bells ringing soon, whispers of designer choices are swirling. Sources hint at elegant creations from Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra, or Tarun Tahiliani adorning the couple on their special day. Whether it’s a Sabyasachi masterpiece or a timeless Malhotra design, one thing's for sure: Rakul and Jackky are poised to walk down the aisle with both style and a foundation of mutual respect and understanding.