Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her gorgeous red co-ord set like it's nobody's business

Rakul Preet Singh takes fashion seriously. Her wardrobe is a testament to the meticulous attention she dedicates to crafting a unique and exquisite look for every occasion. The actress, a true fashion virtuoso, possesses an innate ability to infuse sass and style into any outfit she wears. Rakul's fashion shoots unfold like captivating visual feasts, luring our gaze into a realm of sheer elegance and style. Her enigmatic style reflects a harmonious blend of classic charm and contemporary allure. The actress is a complete diva and her style statements are proof.

Today, Rakul has again made heads turn. You ask, why? She shared some glimpses of her latest look in an all-red avatar. The beauty looked stunning in a red co-ord set. Her outfit consisted of a sheer red bralette featuring noodle straps and a deep sweetheart neckline. The top was adorned with ruffled handcrafted flowers and intricate sequin work. Alongside, the actress tried a matching ankle-length skirt made out of a sheer lace-like material. The skirt had florals, sequins and hand-crafted embroidery work. Her gold jewellery stood out with large hoops and bangles. She rounded off her look with minimal makeup and golden juttis. Her straight hair was left open.

Rakul Preet Singh (Image source: Instagram)

A couple of days ago, Rakul left us in awe with another wonderful look. She opted for a blazer set showcasing pleasant and colourful floral prints all over. The actress matched her blazer and pants with a black top inside. Not to miss those flared pants that brought more charm to her avatar. Rakul Preet pulled it off with a pair of black pointed pumps. Her look was further elevated with smokey eyes, nude glossy lip shade and a wavy hairdo.

Rakul Preet Singh (Image source: Instagram)

There is no one like Rakul and we are sure about that!