Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani shift their wedding destination to India: Reports

In a surprising turn of events, the much-anticipated wedding of actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, originally planned as a destination ceremony in the Middle East, has taken a detour with the couple opting for a last-minute shift to tie the knot in India. The duo, set to exchange vows on February 22 in Goa, altered their wedding plans in mid-December.

A report suggested that the couple had meticulously arranged a destination wedding abroad over six months, but the unexpected change in plans led to a complete reset of arrangements, including the venue and accommodations.

Earlier this month, Rakul and Jackky were seen offering prayers at the replica rath of the Ram Mandir in Mumbai, showcasing their spiritual side. The couple, dressed in traditional attire, shared the experience on their Instagram handles, expressing their mesmerisation with the divine ambience.

As per a source cited by a popular media organisation, the impending wedding is anticipated to be an intimate affair, attended by close friends from both the Hindi and South Indian film industries. The couple is actively overseeing the decor and theme, ensuring that every aspect reflects their unique personalities. With this unexpected twist, Rakul and Jackky are all set to embark on a new chapter in their love story, making February 22 a date to remember.