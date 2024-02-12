Amitabh Bachchan shares serene clicks from his white temple inside Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan , an avid social media user, took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle earlier today and shared a couple of photos from the white temple inside his Mumbai residence Jalsa. The veteran actor was seen offering prayers inside the temple and he captioned the clicks, “T4918 Aastha (Faith) (triangle flag emojis) Doodh arpan Shivji pe, aur jal arpan tusi pe (Offering milk to Shivji and water to tulsi).”

In one of the photos, we see Amitabh offering water to the tulsi plant and in another, we spot him pouring milk to the shivling established right in front of the idols of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Goddess Sita.

Take a look at the photos here:

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan praises his ‘favourite’ Suriya, says, ‘Such a delight to have met him again’

Amitabh was previously in the news after he bought a plot worth Rs 14.50 crore near Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Talking about the same, the actor released a statement that read, "This is the start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital."

The Sooryavansham star also attended the consecration ceremony or Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 with his son Abhishek Bachchan. The father-son duo joined the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Sonu Nigam and more on the occasion.

Also Read: After buying a plot in Ayodhya, Amitabh Bachchan shares picture with Ram Lalla idol

Speaking of Amitabh’s film front, the actor was last seen in the dystopian action film, Ganapath, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The film failed to gain numbers at the box office. Next up, he has sci-fi action film Kalki 2898AD with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in the works. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sought-after project and is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.