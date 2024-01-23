After buying a plot in Ayodhya, Amitabh Bachchan shares picture with Ram Lalla idol

Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who recently attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir, shared pictures from his holy visit on social media. On Tuesday, the senior actor took to his X and shared an array of pictures from the temple premises in Ayodhya.

Big B was accompanied by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan. In one of the pictures, he can be seen standing with folded hands in front of the Ram Lalla idol. He sported a white kurta-pyjama with a shawl wrapped around him.

The actor also shared the photos on his blog where he wrote, “A day filled with the relevance of divine spirit... back from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya... the glory the celebration and the belief of faith... immersed in the reckoning of the TEMPLE at shri Ram’s birth... not much can be said beyond this... for faith does not possess description. Can you?”

In honour of the pilgrimage sight, the actor has also bought a plot worth Rs 14.50 crore near Ram Mandir. As per media reports, the plot is 30 minutes away from the new Shri Ram International Airport.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan buys plot worth Rs 14.50 crore near Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Many stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Kangana Ranaut attended the grand temple inauguration. The construction work of the temple is almost complete, several photos from the temple venue have already begun going viral. Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B is gearing up for his pan-India release Kalki 2898 AD.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan joined by Agastya Nanda for fan meet up at Jalsa