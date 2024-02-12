Kylie Jenner debuts short haircut; fans say, 'She is turning into Timmy'

After shocking us with pink hair the last time, Kylie Jenner has now debuted a short, pixie haircut. While some found it similar to her mother Kris Jenner's signature hairstyle, some found it similar to her beau and actor Timothee Chalamet's haircut.

In a recent post on her Instagram handle, she uploaded a photo of her new haircut with the smirky caption, "Kris Jenner is quaking." In yet another photo, she was seen sporting a black co-ord set and flaunting her new hairstyle.

Meanwhile, a lot of her followers found the hairstyle quite similar to that of Timothee Chalamet's. One commented, "Boyfriend effect screaming in." Another wrote, "She and Timothee really twinning now." Another netizen acknowledged both inspirations, commenting, "Kris or Timmy? Who is it?"

On that note, Kylie and Timothee were spotted last month at the Golden Globes Awards 2024. Photos and videos of the duo spending quality time and sharing a kiss at the ceremony went viral, confirming their long-rumoured and often-talked-about relationship.



