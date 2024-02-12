Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra join JLo and Naomi Campbell at One & Only One Za’abeel opening bash 

Right at the start of the week, Dubai saw grand celebrations as One&Only One Za’abeel opened its doors for the very first time. The crème de la crème of the region alongside popular celebrities from across the world were seen in attendance. From India, we spotted Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra making a stunning statement.

For the glamorous outing, the actress was seen in a black strapless gown with a plunging neckline. She rounded her look with a sleek back hairstyle and an emerald piece which was certainly a showstopper. As for Sid, the actor stepped out of his comfort fashion choices and picked a patterned mustard coat with a three-piece suit.

The duo posed for a couple of clicks inside an elevator and Kiara shared a glimpse of the same on her Instagram handle captioned, "With my One and Only at @ooonezaabeel @ooresorts spectacular opening night."

Take a look at the video here:

We also saw Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora and Orry in attendance. The tinsel town natives joined sought-after Hollywood names like Vanessa Hudgens and Jennifer Lopez who even treated the guests to a special performance during the evening.

Vanessa Hudgens

JLo had two wardrobe changes. She was seen on the red carpet in an all-black Giambattista Valli ensemble paired with white gloves and later, for the performance, changed into a sequined jumpsuit. She posed for a click with Naomi Campbell, who much like always bought her A-game to the star-studded event.

Naomi Campbell with JLo

The British supermodel attended the opening in a sequined number by Ali Karoui Couture, a UAE-based designer of Tunisian descent whereas Vanessa styled a vibrant red Zimmermann piece which she paired with gold earpieces and nude platform heels.

