Jennifer Lopez shares candid glimpse of her August, including a heartfelt nod to husband Ben Affleck [PICS]

Popular actor and singer Jennifer Lopez recently gave her Instagram followers an intimate glimpse into her August so far, sharing a series of photos. Among these snaps, one particularly caught the attention of fans as it paid homage to her husband, actor Ben Affleck.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan turn cheerleaders for Abhishek Bachchan’s latest release ‘Ghoomer’

In the first image, Jennifer was seen comfortably seated, engrossed in her phone. Her attire comprised a black and white ensemble, paired with a coordinating skirt and a stylish hat. The next picture showed her in a swimsuit with a chic cape gracefully draped over her, while another candid shot featured her in elegant white swim attire.

The post also featured moments of her time spent with friends around a pool, as well as a delectable chocolate cake adorned with lit candles. Showcasing her signature style, she struck various poses while donning an array of outfits that embody her undeniable fashion sense.

A striking concluding snap was a close-up of Jennifer with her hand resting near her neck, revealing a gold chain necklace that spelt out the word ‘BEN,’ with a heart nestled in its centre. She captioned the post, “This Is…August (so far).”

Jennifer consistently shares glimpses of her life with Ben on her Instagram account. Recently, she celebrated Ben's 51st birthday by sharing a video of the couple singing together during a car ride. The endearing clip captured their happy moments while Ben sang to Sam Cooke's (What A) Wonderful World.

Also read: Man of Masses NTR Jr shares his five favourite Indian films

The couple’s relationship, which garnered significant attention due to their reunion two decades after their initial split, culminated in marriage last year. Their romantic journey began in 2001 on the set of the film Gigli. Although their engagement followed in 2002, they ultimately separated in 2004.

Jennifer shares her two children, Max and Emme, both 15 years old, with her former husband Marc Anthony. The couple was married from 2004 to 2014. On the other hand, Ben is the father of three children—Violet (17), Seraphina (14), and Samuel (11)—from his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

