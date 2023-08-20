Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan turn cheerleaders for Abhishek Bachchan’s latest release ‘Ghoomer’

Abhishek Bachchan's recent film Ghoomer, which was released in theatres on August 18, has been receiving praise for its compelling narrative and standout performances. Now, a set of unseen images showing cherished moments from a recent screening attended by Abhishek, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, co-star Saiyami Kher, and filmmaker R Balki, have been shared on various social media platforms.

In one of the snaps, the radiant mother-daughter duo were seen donning matching black sweatshirts featuring the film's name ‘Ghoomer’ emblazoned in yellow. Abhishek was also seen sporting the same sweatshirt. Posing alongside Abhishek, Balki and Saiyami, Aishwarya and Aaradhya smiled brightly. Another heartwarming image captured Aishwarya affectionately touching Aaradhya's cheek as they posed for a group photo.

Adding to the charm of this heartening narrative, Abhishek made a surprise appearance at a Mumbai theatre on Friday during the intermission of Ghoomer. A video shared on his X account captured the reaction of the audience as he entered the theatre. In the clip, Abhishek is heard engaging the audience, asking, “Theek hai picture abhi tak?" (Is the film good so far?)” The clip further showed Abhishek's interactions with fans, including cutting a cake with children, signing autographs, and engaging in conversations.

One fan exclaimed, “What an amazing movie… Abhishek Bachchan hits the ball out of the park.” Touched by the overwhelming response, Abhishek expressed his gratitude in a tweet, acknowledging the audience's support and the significance of being part of such an experience, writing, “My heartfelt thanks to all of you, who came together and shared your love. Being a part of this was truly touching and meant a lot to me.”

The film also found a fan in former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who expressed his admiration for Ghoomer. In a video shared on social media, Virender praised the film's blend of cricket, inspiration, and emotion. He captioned the post, “Really enjoyed watching the film Ghoomer. Cricket, inspiration aur emotions bhar bhar ke hain. Apne Aasoon leke jaana theatre main. Yeh hain mera Ghoomer review (The film is all about cricket, inspiration and emotions. Be ready to cry. Check out my review).”

Ghoomer, featuring Abhishek and Saiyami in lead roles, delivers an inspiring narrative centred around a paraplegic sportswoman who triumphs against all odds to become a successful cricketer under the mentorship of her coach. Directed by R Balki, the film also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

