‘Friday decides the future of everybody’: Abhishek Bachchan opens up about his upcoming film Ghoomer

The upcoming R Balki film Ghoomer, is stirring considerable excitement within the entertainment industry and among audiences alike. The film's intriguing storyline and visionary direction have positioned it as a much-anticipated venture, while also offering a platform for Abhishek Bachchan, known for his acting finesse, to showcase his skills in a fresh and innovative light. With its emotionally charged narratives and motivating character arcs, Ghoomer is poised to leave a profound impact on viewers.

Abhishek's trajectory in the film industry has been punctuated by several standout performances that showcase his versatility and talent. From his intense portrayal of Lallan Singh in Yuva to the captivating depiction of the resilient entrepreneur Gurukant Desai in Guru, and the restrained yet impactful acting as Shankar Nagre in Sarkar, his repertoire is indeed diverse.

Answering the question of whether Ghoomer will be a transformative milestone during the Q&A session at the trailer launch, Abhishek said, “For every actor, director, producer and all those who are associated with the film, Friday decides the future of everybody. Every film is a make-or-break film. The Friday will decide if the audiences love you and the audiences want to see more of you. Every film is a make-or-break film for every artist one associated with the film. Ghoomer is no different as it's the same.”

Ghoomer narrates the story of Anina, a rising cricketer, who faces a tragic setback before her debut on the international cricket stage. Amidst the adversity, a failed cricketer crosses her path, igniting a fresh aspiration within her. Through ingenious coaching, he reshapes her destiny, paving the way for her triumphant return to the Indian cricket squad. Together, they devise the innovative ‘Ghoomer’ technique, a revolutionary form of bowling designed to confound and outsmart the opposing teams.

Director R Balki, known for his thought-provoking narratives in films like Cheeni Kum, Paa, and Pad Man, is set to challenge societal norms anew with the film. His unique storytelling style blends intellectual engagement with emotional resonance, offering an engaging cinematic experience. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi in important roles. Produced by Hope Productions and Saraswati Entertainment, Ghoomer is set to be released in theatres on August 18.