Abhishek Bachchan praises Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan's work ethics, says, ‘That's why they are so great’

In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan shed light on the dedication towards work exhibited by his father, Amitabh Bachchan, and fellow superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He emphasised the commitment these iconic actors have toward their craft, a factor that has undoubtedly contributed to their lasting success. “That's why they are so great because, for them, it's just about the work,” he said.

Abhishek recounted how Amitabh, even at the age of 81, maintains an astonishing work ethic that continues to inspire. Sharing insights into his father's daily routine, he revealed that even now, Amitabh works tirelessly six days a week. The actor recalled his younger days, saying there were weeks during which he hardly saw his father.

He said, “When I was growing up, there were weeks on end when I wouldn’t see my father, and he was sleeping in the bed about 10 feet away from me because he used to leave for work before I woke up in the morning, and he’d come back after I’d gone to bed. So, although we were staying under the same roof, you don’t get to see him and you realize that’s how hard they had to work.”

Amitabh's commitment to his craft remains unshaken despite his age. Abhishek detailed his father's packed schedule during the ongoing filming of Kaun Banega Crorepati, where Amitabh astonishingly films two episodes daily. He added, “He will get home at around 11:30-12 (at night), shower, have his dinner and then he gets on to his blog, he will be answering all his messages on Twitter and will be pushing out and saying 'Ghoomer dekho, Ghoomer dekho'. He is too sweet.”

Shifting his focus to Shah Rukh, Abhishek fondly recalled his experience working alongside the artiste in Happy New Year. He praised Shah Rukh's work ethic, comparing it to that of an assistant who is unbound by time constraints. “He is like an assistant, he doesn't even look at the watch, it's all about the work,” he stated.

On the work front, Abhishek will be seen in the upcoming film, Ghoomer. Directed by R Balki, the film narrates the story of a coach who discovers renewed purpose through mentoring a cricketer portrayed by Saiyami Kher, who overcomes adversity after losing her hand in an accident. The movie delves into the challenges they face as they strive for success. Ghoomer which also features a talented ensemble including Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi, is set to be released in theaters on August 18.

