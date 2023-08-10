Shah Rukh Khan launches Hindi trailer of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming action thriller 'King of Kotha'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to X today to unveil the Hindi-language trailer of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film King of Kotha. The trailer launch has sparked excitement among fans as they catch a glimpse of the action-packed drama that Dulquer promises to deliver. The trailer showcases Dulquer's transformation into an intense angry young man. Responding to this gesture, Dulquer couldn't contain his elation and expressed his gratitude to Shah Rukh, labelling himself a lifelong ‘fanboy’ of the actor.

Shah Rukh conveyed his congratulations to Dulquer, writing, “Congratulations on the impressive #KOKTrailer, @dulQuer! Looking forward to the movie. Big hug to you and wishing the entire team a big success!” Dulquer's replied to Shah Rukh's post, saying, “Thank you so so so much Shahrukh Sir! This is such a huge moment for me! Fanboy forever.”

The trailer introduces Dulquer as Raju, an ambitious young man who aspires to follow in the footsteps of his infamous father as a notorious goon. The narrative voiceover casts him as the 'people's hero,' and viewers witness his journey through gripping action sequences and intense confrontations. As the challenges in Kotha, the film's setting, intensify, Dulquer's character is compelled to confront opposing forces head-on. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, King of Kotha is set to hit screens on August 24, promising a high-octane cinematic experience.

Malayalam cinema legend Mohanlal presented the trailer's Malayalam version on X. He expressed his best wishes for the film's team, which Dulquer acknowledged with heartfelt thanks. Mohanlal wrote, “Happy to present the #KOKTrailer. My hearty wishes to the entire team of #KingOfKotha.” In a similar vein, the trailer's Tamil and Telugu versions were unveiled by actors Suriya and Nagarjuna, respectively.

Apart from King of Kotha, Dulquer's repertoire includes the Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs, helmed by Raj & DK, and featuring Rajkummar Rao, Gourav Adarsh, and Gulshan Devaiah. The eagerly awaited series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 18, adding to Dulquer's slate of exciting ventures.