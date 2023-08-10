Fans hail Rajinikanth as his latest film 'Jailer' hits theatres worldwide

The world of cinema is buzzing with excitement as the iconic Rajinikanth makes a triumphant return to the silver screen with his latest release, Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the highly anticipated film which was released today has taken the global box office by storm. The extensive pre-release promotion has heightened the anticipation for the film, resulting in packed first-day-first-show (FDFS) screenings in multiple locations. Fans, who were eagerly awaiting this moment, took to social media to share their reviews as they witnessed Rajinikanth's magic on the big screen once again.

A fan tweeted, “#Thalaivar festival started #Jailer #Superstar #Rajinikanth #JailerFDFS."

As the first half of the film concluded, elated fans flooded online platforms with their initial reactions, and the consensus is overwhelmingly positive. The chemistry between Rajinikanth and Yogi Babu has struck a chord with the audience, while Rajinikanth's portrayal of his character has reinforced his status as the ultimate crowd-puller. Nelson's innovative approach to presenting Rajinikanth has injected a fresh dynamic, and the unexpected twist in the first half has left fans pleasantly surprised.



A tweet read, “Done #JailerFDFS it's RAGINIFIED #SuperstarRajinikanth rocks his level best, absolute performer with his own swag, really treat to watch after long gap #Mohanlal a biggest asset with his stunning personality #ShivRajKumar mind blowing performance, he is legend in acting.”

A fan said, “First few minutes were flat...Comedies at the beginning didn't worked But after that Complete #Thalaivaralaparai. That #Shivarajkumar and #Lalettan entry at the climax with hukum song pure goosebumps.”

“#Thalaivar #Superstar #Rajinikanth all the way. Mass mass mass. Thalaivar mass throughout. #JailerFDFS #JailerBlockbuster #IndustryHit,” read a comment.

According to reports, the film's second half maintains the momentum, showcasing Nelson's knack for storytelling and Rajinikanth's commanding presence. With these elements in play, fans are confidently predicting 'Jailer' to become a blockbuster hit, given its potential to captivate audiences across all segments.

The Rajinikanth fever is not confined to just South India. Admirers from countries like the USA, Canada, Australia, and beyond have joined in the festivities, organizing special celebrations to coincide with the film's release. The spectacle is truly a Superstar phenomenon, with theatres turning into festival grounds.

A fan tweeted, “#Thalaivaralaparai starts #JailerFDFS Thalaivaa!!! Thnx 4 this, this 1 day we are forgetting everything and enjoying you! @Nelsondilpkumar Expectations r exploding here in Canada too!Can’t wait 2get Thalaivar Dharisanam!”

Rajinikanth embraces the role of a retired police officer in the film, embodying a character that boasts dual shades. Supported by a cast including the likes of Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Vasanth Ravi, the film has been released in over 9000 screens globally.

As the curtains rise on Jailer, Rajinikanth enthusiasts are in for a cinematic treat that is bound to leave an indelible mark on the annals of Indian cinema.