‘Annamalai’ at Annamalaiyar temple while shooting for daughter Aishwrya’s La Salaam.

Earlier today, Rajinikanth visited the Annamalaiyar temple and his photos are now going viral on Instagram and Twitter. He was in Tiruvannamalai district shooting for Laal Salam, his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s next venture. For the unversed, Laal Salam is set to release in the theatres in late 2023. The first look of the film was released in May and Rajinikanth’s fans are looking forward to his collaboration with his daughter.

Talking about Laal Salam, sometime back Aishwarya had penned a sweet note on social media and said, “When your FATHER trusts in you...When you believe GOD is by you. MIRACLES happen in true. After 7 long years. The journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears.”

Rajinikanth’s upcoming action-comedy film, Jailer directed by Nelson, is also one of the most awaited Tamil films. It is expected to be released on August 10 and going by the trailer, it will be a laughing riot. As for Aishwarya, she is best known for 3 (2012) featuring ex-husband Dhanush and Shruti Haasan, Vai Raja Vai (2015) and her documentary about stunt choreographers, Cinema Veeran (2017).