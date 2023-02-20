Dhanush gifts his parents a house worth INR 150 crores, check out photos from his lavish new residence

According to sources, the house is located in the Poses Garden area in Chennai

Film director Subramaniam Siva took to social media to share some pictures from the housewarming ceremony of Dhanush's new house which the actor reportedly has gifted to his parents. According to sources, the house is located in the Poses Garden area in Chennai and costs a whooping INR 150 crores. Many images from the ceremony were also shared by fan pages on Instagram and Twitter.

The photos featured Dhanush posing with his family and friends on the terrace. One image also shows the actor and his parents greeting the guests and distributing sweets and fruits near a decorated staircase. In the pictures, Dhanush can be seen sporting a fully grown beard and donning a blue kurta with pyjamas. The actor’s father was seen donning a cream mundu with a blue shirt while his mother wore a pink and blue saree.

Subramaniam gave details of the house in the caption on Twitter, writing, “Brother Dhanush's new house feels like a temple to me... Children who make their mother and father live in heaven while they are still alive, feel like Gods... And they become an example to their children and others. Long live brother.”

According to a 2021 report, Dhanush's home is a four-story structure that sprawls over 19,000 square feet. The building is estimated to have cost 150 crores. Dhanush and his ex-wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth did the bhoomi pujan for the home in 2021. The ceremony, which took place in February 2021, was also attended by Aishwarya's parents and actor Rajinikanth and his wife Latha.

Dhanush and his Aishwaryaa announced their divorce last year. The couple tied the knot in 2004 and welcomed their sons, Yatra and Linga in 2006 and 2010, respectively.