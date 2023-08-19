Man of Masses NTR Jr shares his five favourite Indian films

Celebrated as one of the most loved stars in Indian cinema today, Man of Masses NTR Jr has proved his versatility time and again with various outstanding performances. From action to romance, the actor has done it all - winning the audiences each time. His blockbuster film RRR made India proud by winning an Oscar in the Best Original Song category earlier this year for the dance number Naatu Naatu.

Currently busy working on his highly anticipated movie, Devara, NTR Jr recently shared his list of five favourite Indian films. Making to the list were some of the most iconic mainstream and regional films, right from Amitabh Bachchan’s Deewaar to Kamal Haasan’s Thevar Magan.

Also read: Varun Mitra gears up to play an Army Officer in Rakshak - India’s Braves

Take a look…

Daana Veera Soora Karna

An Indian Telugu-language Hindu mythological film co-written, produced and directed by N T Rama Rao, Daana Veera Soora Karna is based on the life of Karna from the Mahabharata. The film uses poetry and moving dialogues to depict the rise of Karna, who becomes an accomplished warrior ever born in history. A 1997 release, the film continues to receive the same love from the audiences.

NTR Jr

Deewaar

Amitabh Bachchan’s 1975 film, Deewaar, takes us through the lives of two brothers, Vijay Verma (Amitabh Bachchan) and Ravi Verma (Shashi Kapoor), who eventually end up becoming an underworld figure and police inspector, respectively. A blockbuster, Deewaar is hailed as one of Amitabh Bachchan’s greatest performances of all time.

Nayakan

A 1987 Tamil epic crime drama written and directed by Mani Ratnam, Nayakan stars Kamal Haasan, Saranya (in her feature debut) and Karthika in the lead. A blockbuster, Nayakan narrates the story of a young boy who ends up becoming a gangster in Mumbai after witnessing his father’s brutal murder and taking revenge for it. Produced by Muktha Srinivasan, the film was a critical and commercial success.

Also read: ‘It was a joy to play a character where the sense of self worth was not tied up to wealth or power’

Thevar Magan

A 1992 Tamil drama, Thevar Magan is helmed by Bharathan, and written and produced by Kamal Haasan. A creative masterpiece, the film’s story revolves around the life of a respected village chieftain’s son who aspires to do business but is expected by his father to help the villagers. The film co-stars Sivaji Ganesan, Revathi, Gautami and Nassar in pivotal roles.

Siva

The Telugu crime action drama starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni and Raghuvaran in the lead, Siva takes audiences through the life of a college student-turned-gangster. Written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film shed light on the subject of student exploitation by anti-social elements and crowd psychology.