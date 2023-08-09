Varun Mitra gears up to play an Army Officer in Rakshak - India’s Braves

After winning over the audiences with his noteworthy act in Amazon Prime Video’s courtroom drama, Guilty Minds, and Homi Adajania’s Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney + Hotstar, actor Varun Mitra is all set to star in an Amazon mini-film titled Rakshak - India’s Braves. The film features Varun essaying the role of an Indian Army Officer. The film’s story is based on the horrifying 2004 terrorist attack on the Jammu railway station and the late Ashoka Chakra Awardee, Lt Triveni Singh, who played the real hero by killing the militants before laying down his own life.

Varun Mitra

Sharing the teaser on his social media handle, Varun Mitra has surely left the audiences curious to watch this heart-wrenching story of bravery and heroism.

Ecstatic to be a part of the project, Varun Mitra said in an official statement, “It’s my privilege to bring forward such a story of courage of the late Lt Triveni Singh — a true-born hero. I was definitely nervous playing this character as this is the first time I’m playing a hero, someone who’s an inspiration, a role model, in his professional and personal life.”

An Independence Day release, Rakshak - India’s Braves is bankrolled by Juggernaut Productions and directed by Akshay Chobey.