Kiara Advani says it with a kiss! Actress shares heartwarming birthday post for Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra marks his 39th birthday today, and the special occasion was joyously celebrated by his contemporaries and peers from the industry. One post that took away the brownie points, however, was of his wife, actress Kiara Advani.

She shared a video capturing their sweet moment where we see them sharing a kiss and captioned the post, "Happy Birthday My Love." A snapshot from the video is now doing rounds of the internet and it has certainly sent Sid-Kiara fans into a frenzy.

Take a look at it here:

Earlier today, some clips from the celebration also went viral, and they feature Karan Johar and Shakun Batra. Kiara also shared a photo of his birthday cake that pays tribute to some of his most successful work in films like Student of the Year.

On the work front, Sidharth is poised to make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, unveiling a thrilling new chapter in his career. The big screen, on the other hand, awaits his performance in Yodha, slated for a March release. The film also stars Rashi Khanna and Disha Patani, promising intrigue and entertainment.

Kiara, on the other hand, is ready to join YRF’s Spy Universe with War 2. Stepping into a star-studded cast, she is set to share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. She will also be seen in director Shankar’s Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan.

