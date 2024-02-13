Selena Gomez shares heartwarming snaps with her ‘bes fwend’ Benny Blanco on social media

American star Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Tuesday to unveil a series of candid snaps featuring herself and her beau, Benny Blanco. The images captured the couple in intimate embraces, radiating joy and love, alongside their close friends. “My bes fwend,” Selena captioned the endearing photos, to which Benny reciprocated with a heartfelt response, “Das my bes fwend.”

Also read: Usher ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas: Reports

The first glimpse into their cosy world revealed Selena and Benny clad in comfortable sweatpants, immersed in domestic bliss as Benny crafted meatballs while Selena tenderly embraced him from behind. The scene, set in a warm kitchen ambience, exuded a palpable sense of contentment and companionship.

The subsequent image ignited a steamier vibe, portraying Selena perched on Benny’s lap, his arm enveloping her as he planted a tender kiss on her shoulder. Selena dazzled in a low-cut metallic dress, contrasting Benny’s suave nude suit ensemble.

The series also showcased their playful camaraderie, with snaps capturing their lighter moments alongside friends. Selena further shared an affectionate snapshot on her Instagram stories, capturing a kiss exchanged between her and Benny on Super Bowl night.

Also read: Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for magical comeback in Wizards of Waverley Place sequel

Their relationship, confirmed by Selena in December, has been met with fervent support from fans. Responding to their enthusiasm, Selena emphasised Benny’s exceptional qualities, asserting, “He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts.” She defended their bond ardently, expressing gratitude for Benny's unwavering support and affection.

Amidst their burgeoning romance, Selena and Benny have graced prestigious events together, including the Golden Globes and Emmys, where they shared glimpses of their closeness backstage.