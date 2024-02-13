Usher ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas: Reports

In a whirlwind of love and celebration, popular American musician Usher exchanged vows with his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, amidst the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas on February 11, stated reports. The ceremony, held at the exquisite Terrace Gazebo of Vegas Weddings, was a private affair witnessed by none other than Usher’s mother, Jonetta Patton, according to the official marriage certificate.

“We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family. They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes,” a representative of Usher shared with a media organisation.

The nuptials followed Usher’s electrifying performance at the Super Bowl, marking a weekend of immense personal and professional triumphs. Emerging from the festivities, eagle-eyed onlookers caught sight of the newlyweds as they strolled, Usher proudly sporting a gleaming gold band on his left ring finger, while Jennifer exuded elegance in an all-white pantsuit ensemble, accentuated by an off-shoulder jacket.

Reflecting on their journey together, Usher had expressed in an early interview, “Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course, it is an honour and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you for who you are.”

Their union signifies a culmination of a love story that began publicly in 2019 when they were spotted together at producer Keith Thomas’ 40th birthday bash. Since then, their bond has flourished, culminating in the arrival of their adorable children, daughter Sovereign Bo in 2020, and son Sire Castrello in 2021. Usher also proudly shares two sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.