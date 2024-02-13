Mithun Chakraborty discharged from hospital, reveals getting a ‘scolding’ from PM Modi for neglecting his health 

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, discharged from a Kolkata hospital on Monday, received a clean bill of health and vowed a quick return to work. Sources confirmed his discharge, following his admission on Saturday for severe chest pain.

“There is actually no problem, I am absolutely fine,” the 73-year-old told media sources, attributing his ordeal to dietary indiscretions. “I have to keep control of my food habits,” he admitted, even hinting at resuming work as early as the next day.

Mithun’s hospitalisation had caused alarm among fans after initial reports mentioned a ‘quite stable’ condition. Further investigation revealed he had suffered an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (stroke). The actor underwent comprehensive examinations, including an MRI, and remained under observation by a team of medical specialists.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty flaunts her snatched waist, talks about exercise that 'works almost every muscle'

The actor said that during his stay, he even received a ‘scolding’ for neglecting his health from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM’s call seemingly served as a motivator, as the actor emerged eager to get back on his feet.

“Let's see; I may start working soon, maybe tomorrow,” he declared with characteristic zest.

The hospital, in its official statement, confirmed his recovery and stable condition. “He is recuperating well, fully conscious, and active,” they said. “He will undergo certain investigations before his discharge.”

Also read: Kylie Jenner debuts short haircut; fans say, 'She is turning into Timmy'

This episode serves as a timely reminder of the importance of health awareness and responsible living, even for the seemingly energetic Mithun. However, his determination to bounce back and his characteristic humour are reassuring signs for his fans and colleagues.