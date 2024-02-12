Shilpa Shetty flaunts her snatched waist, talks about exercise that 'works almost every muscle'

Trust Shilpa Shetty to serve you some Monday motivation to get started on your fitness goals and she will not disappoint. The actress, often touted as the 'OG fitness girl of Bollywood', today shared a video of her practising pilates, a form of exercise that has become the trusted choice of Indian celebrities.

Shilpa was seen performing a popular pilates move which apparently helps one achieve a snatched waistline. Talking about the same, the actress in the caption wrote, "It’s a Pilates kinda day for me. Looks simple, but is very effective. This exercise works almost every muscle in the body right from the heels to the head."

Shilpa further listed the many benefits of the said exercise and added, "It’s a core dominant move, of course, that helps lower stress levels, increases blood flow to the brain, reduces hair fall, regulates the nervous system, and improves mind-body connection. It also improves postural muscle strength and teaches one to move with ease & control with balance."

Take a look at the video here:

Many took to the comment section and dropped fire emojis for the actress. Some even called her "inspiring" while another user wrote, "This is the level of fitness I wanna achieve in my life."

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Sukhee, a comedy-drama directed by Sonal Joshi where she shares the screen with Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral. On OTT, she starred in the Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series, created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.