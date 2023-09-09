Shilpa Shetty gives denim a whole new definition with THIS look  

We have always appreciated Shilpa Shetty’s diverse fashion sense. She is a complete fashionista who loves trying out different styles and outfits with grace. The actress often stuns us with her uber-glam looks every time we start scrolling through her social media.

Shilpa has added another set of postcards to her sassy fashion diaries. Are you eager to know about it? Well, before we start discussing her look, it’s important to mention that this time, she gave a whole new meaning to casual wear — denim.

Shilpa made a ravishing fashion statement in a gorgeous denim sari from Diksha Khanna’s collection. Putting up with the ethnic-modern spirit of her look, Shilpa also added a stunning denim blouse showcasing straps and a deep sweetheart neckline. The combination of light blue and navy blue shades on her sari looked pleasant and interesting. Let’s agree that she completely nailed the denim-on-denim look.

The actress picked a pair of statement earrings and rings from the accessory department. Her makeup included well-contoured cheeks, brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and a dash of brown shade on her lips. She tied her mane in a ponytail.

Shilpa Shetty loves romancing with saris and we don’t say anything without proof. We often see her flaunting saris like a pro. Once, she draped a lovely white floral embroidered drape. Her pearl-white sari featured beautiful red and yellow-coloured floral applique embroidery on the borders, scalloped hems, and thread embroidery on the pallu done in red and green hues. The actress matched it with a statement one-shoulder blouse. She accessorised herself with maroon stacked bangles. For makeup, she used contoured cheeks, mascara-laden eyes and a dash of glossy shade on her lips.

Shilpa Shetty takes fashion seriously and there's no denying it.