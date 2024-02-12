Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to tie the knot on February 21?

It looks like the wedding date of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani is out after all. The latest we hear is that the duo is all set to tie the knot on February 21.

A copy of the wedding card shows that the couple will be having their pheras on Wednesday, February 21. The painted card has the mandap surrounded by coconut trees and the sea in the backdrop. The opening card is in blue and white which has the hashtag #ABDONOBHAGNA-NI



After dating for a few years, Rakul and Jackky have chosen Goa to be the venue for their wedding. The two had reportedly fallen in love in the same location, according to reports.



Jackky's debut film was Kal Kissne Dekha, which came out in 2009. He then starred in films such as F.A.L.T.U, Ajab Gazabb Love, Rangrezz and Youngistaan among many others.

Rakul Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli in 2009. She stepped into the world of Hindi cinema with Yaariyan after which she starred in films such as De De Pyaar De, Runway 34, Chhatriwali, I Love You and Doctor G among many others.



Her last release was the Tamil film, the sci-fi flick Ayalaan, in which she was seen opposite Sivakarthikeyan. The film opened to mixed reviews at the box office.