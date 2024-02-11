Rakul Preet Singh sets Instagram ablaze with Valentine's Day look in a Falguni Shane Peacock gown

Rakul Preet Singh, queen of slaying fashion goals, has struck again! This time, she’s embracing the Valentine’s Day spirit with a stunning gold gown that's leaving fans breathless. Forget flowers and chocolates, this look is the ultimate treat for fashion lovers around the world.

Taking to Instagram with the caption “Chasing stars and dreams,” Rakul unleashed a series of photos that showcased her glamorous avatar. Dressed in a custom-made Falguni Shane Peacock creation, she radiated pure magic.

The off-the-shoulder gown was a masterpiece in itself. Black fabric, intricately embroidered with a shimmering gold pattern, hugged her curves perfectly, turning her into a vision of elegance. Celebrity stylist Anshika Verma ensured the outfit took centre stage, keeping accessories minimal: just a pair of statement gold earrings and black strappy heels.

Makeup artist Salim Sayed accentuated Rakul's natural beauty with soft, dewy hues. Think nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, and a touch of blush. Finishing it off with glossy nude lipstick, he created a look that was both sophisticated and captivating.

Hairstylist Aliya Shaik styled Rakul's locks into cascading, centre-parted curls, adding the final touch to this Valentine's Day glam. The result? A look that's equal parts fierce and feminine, proving that Rakul can rock any style with undeniable charm.

So, if you’re looking for some serious fashion inspiration, take notes from Rakul's golden goddess moment. Remember, it’s not just about the dress; it's about the confidence you wear it with. And trust us, Rakul’s got that in spades!

