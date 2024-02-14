SRK jokes that he is too ‘short’ to play James Bond, says, ‘I'm brown enough to play the Bond baddie’

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood's King of Romance, took the stage at the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai, not just to reminisce about his 33-year reign, but also to drop a confession: he wanted to become James Bond!

During a session titled ‘The Making Of A Star,’ the ever-witty Khan playfully declared, “I am James Bond!” when asked his name, sending the audience into a chuckle. But the dream, it seems, remains just that. “I really wanted to,” he ‘admitted when asked if he would like to play the role, “but I think I'm too short... But I'm brown enough to play the Bond baddie!”

Shah Rukh’s brush with Hollywood stardom also came under the spotlight. When asked why he hasn’t taken the plunge, he revealed, “Nobody has offered me good work,” adding, “I was offered Slumdog Millionaire, but I felt the role was too mean.” (The role eventually went to Anil Kapoor, and the film went on to win eight Oscars!)

Despite missing out on 007 and Hollywood, Shah Rukh is one of the most well-known film stars around the globe. His recent action flicks, Pathaan and Jawaan, were both box-office blockbusters in 2023, proving his reign in Bollywood is far from over.

But the Bond dream lingers. Perhaps there's still a chance for a brown, slightly-shorter-than-average secret agent to grace the silver screen. After all, who wouldn’t want to see King Khan shake, not stir, a martini and save the world with his signature charm? One thing's for sure: with Shah Rukh, anything is possible – even defying the height requirements of a British spy.