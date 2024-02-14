Valentine's Day 2024: Nayanthara, Mira Rajput and more marked the day of love!

There is a lot that makes Valentine's Day an endearing occasion and our celebrities do not shy away from marking it with heartfelt posts for their special someone.

The day for us started with Karan Singh Grover's sweet post for Bipasha Basu where he shared a throwback click of the couple. Bipasha reposted it on her IG Story and revealed how Karan got both her daughter and her flowers for Valentine's Day.

Sharing the post, Karan wrote, "My valentine for always… Happy Valentine’s Day my love. Thank you for bearing with me."

Take a look at the post here:

Next up, we saw Nayanthara who marked the day of love with her son and then later her husband-director Vignesh Shivan shared a post where we see the duo posing with roses. The post reads, "Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone of you who believes in LOVE. A decade with my Thangam! from u being my Uyir to me being your Ulagam and now Uyir & Ulagam becoming You & Me! Blessed to have Come a long way with sooo much moments to cherish in our old age & for the next births to come love you sooo much uyir (sic)."

He shared a couple of clicks with his sons as well where the two can be seen playing with the roses in the background. Check out the photos here:

Later, we saw a post by Mira Rajput. The celebrity wife did not mention Valentine's in her post but a cosy click with hubby Shahid Kapoor was enough to tell us that they two have been struck by Cupid's arrow.

Zeenat Aman also shared a single's guide on Valentine's Day in collaboration with Bumble. A part of her post read, "Preserve your sense of self against all odds. If your partner wants to entirely change you, they don’t love you. They love control. On that note, make sure you’re financially independent of them. A relationship should be a choice not a circumstance."

