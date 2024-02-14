Saif Ali Khan's hilarious reaction to Kareena Kapoor's Valentine's Day wish goes viral

It's officially the day of love and today, you are most likely to find two kinds of people. Some who celebrate Valentine's Day painted in red and others who are clueless about the hype of the celebrations. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor belongs to the first set of people. She's one stuck by the cupid's arrow but sadly her Valentine aka Saif Ali Khan is completely nonchalant about it.

Kareena took to her Instagram handle earlier today and revealed that she wished Saif on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and he replied with a casual “OK.” His hilarious take on the celebration has now gone viral on social media and many are resharing Kareena’s post.

"Me: Happy Valentine's Day Saifu. Saif - OK," wrote Kareena Kapoor. Take a look at the post here:

Speaking of Kareena and Saif’s relationship, the duo got married in 2012 after being together for five years. The couple welcomed their first child, Taimur, in 2016 and their second son Jeh in 2021. Before Kareena, Saif was married to Amrita in 1991 and the two got divorced amicably in 2004.

The two have shared the screen in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod and more recently, we have seen them together in ads. Kareena. The duo had met on the sets of Tashan and Kareena in an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 revealed that she was completely smitten by him.

"My favourite memory will always be the first time I met Saif. Because he was sitting on top of a makeup vanity van in Ladakh without his t-shirt and I was like who is that guy who is sitting on top of a vanity van? And they were like it's Saif and I looked closer and I was like my God, that's Saif. That was the moment I lost my mind and that was it,” the actress recalled.

