Picture of Akshata Murty and Narayana Murthy’s cute ice cream date in Bengaluru melts hearts online

Forget royal protocol and fancy soirées! Britain’s First Lady, Akshata Murty, and her father, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, recently charmed the internet with a picture of their down-to-earth outing. The image, capturing them enjoying ice cream at a local parlour in Bengaluru, has gone viral, melting hearts with its simplicity and warmth.



The casual photo shows Akshata, sporting a relaxed look, sitting next to her father at the iconic Corner House ice cream shop in Jayanagar. Both hold their ice cream cups, smiles spreading across their faces. This heartwarming scene struck a chord with netizens, who quickly shared it across platforms.

Britain's First Lady Akshata Murty with her Father Shri Narayan Murthy at Corner House in Jayanagar @RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/5O4IdyuLvK — Adarsh Hegde (@adarshahgd) February 12, 2024

“Place was packed... they came quietly and bought their ice cream,” commented one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighting the humility amidst their success. “Rich but live a common life. This is the greatness that Mr Narayana Murthy carries along,” they added, capturing the sentiment of many.



Another user found beauty in the simplicity, tweeting, “Britain's First Lady Akshata Murty with her Father... Beauty in simplicity is the idea that beauty can be found in things that are simple, unadorned, and uncomplicated.”

This viral moment wasn’t the only recent public appearance for the Murthy family. Last week, Akshata joined her parents at the launch of author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's book An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy. The event at St Joseph's College of Commerce in Bengaluru saw Narayana share nostalgic anecdotes about his first encounter with Sudha, sparking with a book collection that brought them together.



The book launch offered a glimpse into the couple's early love story, captivating the audience with its simplicity and genuineness. Their son Rohan, along with Akshata and her daughters, Anoushka and Krishna, added to the heartwarming family atmosphere of the event.

From enjoying ice cream with dad to celebrating love stories with family, the Murthy family's recent outings have shown a different side of public figures often seen in formal settings. These glimpses into their personal lives remind us that even amidst their achievements and responsibilities, they cherish simple moments and family connections – a message that resonated deeply with the online world. So, next time you see them, remember – they're not just royalty or corporate giants, but also a family enjoying life's simple pleasures, one ice cream cone at a time.