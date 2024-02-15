BAPS Temple opens in Abu Dhabi, Akshay Kumar and others celebrate the ‘historic moment’

The first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE, opened its doors on Wednesday, marking a historic moment for the Indian community and beyond. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vivek Oberoi, and Shankar Mahadevan joined the grand inauguration, celebrating the cultural milestone.

Akshay, dressed in a white ethnic outfit, shared a picture of the majestic temple on Instagram, expressing his joy. “Blessed to be a part of the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple at Abu Dhabi,” he wrote. “What a historic moment!!” While some netizens commented on the picture itself, one playfully pointed out, "Saw Akshay in mirror reflection.”

Musician Shankar Mahadevan described the event as “an epic event that's happened here in Abu Dhabi... a dream come true.” He lauded the collaboration between the UAE government and Indian culture, calling the temple ‘beautiful’ and praising the UAE’s openness to embracing different cultures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who himself inaugurated the temple, highlighted its significance. “UAE, known for its architectural marvels, has now added another cultural chapter to its identity,” he said. He expressed confidence that the temple would attract devotees and strengthen people-to-people connections between India and the UAE.

This grand opening marks a significant step forward for religious inclusivity and cultural exchange in the UAE. The BAPS temple stands as a symbol of peace, harmony, and the shared values of humanity, reminding us that beauty and connection can be found in celebrating our differences.