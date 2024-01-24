Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are the only hope to save India in the explosive teaser for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

On Wednesday, the makers of the much-anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring the formidable duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, treated fans to an explosive teaser, offering a glimpse into the high-octane action awaiting audiences. The accompanying poster featured the lead actors hinting at the intense battle that awaits them against the antagonist, portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, driven by a sinister plot to dismantle India.

The teaser showcases a riveting spectacle of explosions, helicopters, missiles, and unbridled chaos. The narrative unfolds with a foreboding proclamation from the adversary, Prithviraj, as he issues a grave warning, “inevitable destruction is on the horizon.” He cautions that in the relentless pursuit of his agenda, the very fabric of time—past, present, and future—will be obliterated, with his sights set firmly on the nation of India. Asserting triumphantly, he declares, “Hindustan will be obliterated. Who can stand against me?”

Amid this looming threat emerges the duo of Akshay and Tiger, self-identifying as ‘heartfelt soldiers with devilish intellects.’ A rallying cry is sounded – adversaries, take heed! United, these dynamic figures, referred to as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, stand poised to rescue India from impending peril.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan promises to be an adrenaline-packed action-thriller boasting a star-studded ensemble cast, including Akshay, Tiger, Prithviraj, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F. The cast is currently engrossed in filming in the captivating landscapes of Jordan.

Promising a barrage of high-flying stunts and jaw-dropping action sequences, the film is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, with its release slated for the festive occasion of Eid in April 2024. Initially set for a December 2023 release, the movie has been extensively shot in diverse locations such as Scotland, London, India, and the UAE.

