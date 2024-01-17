Akshay Kumar shares snap from Twinkle Khanna's graduation ceremony, says, ‘I knew I had married a super woman’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar poured his heart out in a heartfelt message for his wife, Twinkle Khanna, as she celebrated her graduation from the University of London. Twinkle, the talented actress-turned-author, recently completed her Master’s degree, and Akshay couldn't be prouder. In a touching Instagram post on Tuesday, the actor shared a picture from Twinkle’s graduation ceremony, expressing his admiration for her dedication.

“Two years ago when you told me you wanted to take up studies all over again, I wondered if you meant it. But the day I saw you work so hard and perfectly manage a full-fledged student life along with home, career, me, and kids, I knew I had married a super woman. Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love,” Akshay wrote.

Also read: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff share new picture from upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', leaves internet in awe

Twinkle radiated elegance at the graduation ceremony, draped in a beautiful green sari, while Akshay complemented her in a stylish black blazer and pants. The joyous occasion was marked by Twinkle donning her black graduation robe and hat.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares a glimpse of her life as a 48-year-old master’s student in London

Taking a break at the end of 2023, the Khanna-Kumar family embarked on a winter getaway to the Maldives. Twinkle shared glimpses of their tropical vacation, revealing both the serene and amusing moments. In one clip, she humorously vowed to transform cellulite into wine, capturing the essence of her witty and candid persona.

Celebrating her 50th birthday, Twinkle Khanna shared a video of herself snorkelling amid the breathtaking marine life. On an introspective note, she expressed gratitude for the wonders around her and the adventures that continue to unfold.