Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff share new picture from upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', leaves internet in awe 

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s new film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is gearing touted as one of the most awaited action films this year and these actors have just been hyping us up more.

The stars took to Instagram to post a teaser of the film, where they are seen dressed in army green T-shirts, camouflage pants and shades. They were posed in front of a chopper with Akshay Kumar looking to the side and Tiger Shroff staring directly into the camera. The caption was “Bade aur Chote se milne ka samay ho gaya hai aur kam… Just #3monthstoBadeMiyanChoteMiyan.”

This isn’t the first time the duo have created some excitement around their movie. At Umang 2023, they didn’t enter like the normal A-listers who showed up to the Mumbai police’s event. They decided that basic is boring but sitting on top of a Mumbai police vehicle was more their style! With the flashing lights, sea of fans and their confident composure, they certainly made an entry no one would forget. They were shaking hands with each of the excited admirers who were waiting to tell their friends that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff shook their hands! We’re totally not jealous!

The internet has not put a snooze on their excitement for the movie. They are looking forward to seeing the two famous names together. The countdown has already begun as the movie is set to release on Eid. From everything to a star cast to international action sequences in Scotland, London, Dubai and more. The film also stars Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukurmaran. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is about the cooperation of two incompatible men with unconventional methods who fight the guilty party together and save the day.

