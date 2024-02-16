'Love and passion...get me going,' says Arjun Rampal in an exclusive chat ahead of Crakk's release

One of the very few actors who makes you want to use the phrase ‘the man, the myth and the legend,’ Arjun Rampal maintains a low profile both on and off-screen. It’s only when you sit down to chat with him that you find out that he’s reached a zen phase in his career that keeps him away from the controversies and the irrelevant stuff.

Reclaiming his spot as the ‘daddy cool’ of the film and the fashion landscape with whatever he ventures into, Arjun is currently vesting his energies in family and his newly appointed role as a father and choosing characters that do justice to his inherent charisma.

Keeping all of that in mind, we got on a call with the actor who spared a few minutes while at the launch of Seagram’s First Indian Single Malt, Longitude77, from the House of Pernod Ricard India. Speaking about the collaboration, he tells us, “Longitude77 is the line that goes through various regions of India. I have been around the country. I was born in India, went to Nasik for school, did my college in Delhi and then finally settled in Maharashtra. That’s how it became legit to have me on board because the line goes through all these regions and there is some genuine work they are putting into this line.”

For someone who has been in the film industry for over two decades, Arjun continues to have this aura of freshness around him. We never seem to feel like we have seen him enough, but we also don’t feel that we would be bored of his performances anytime soon. But what really continues to inspire the talented artiste, we wonder.

“I think just the love and passion for films, just being a contributor to this is what gets me going. I am always looking for new challenges and new experiences to increase my body of work. I want to leave behind a plethora of films which people can go back and refer to even when they are gone,” the actor tells us.

Arjun, who comes from a non-film family, entered the industry without any godfathers, which we believe would have been a tough experience. Learning lessons from his own failures and carving one’s own path to success must therefore be something the actor is no stranger to. We use this opportunity to understand how Arjun has managed to come out at the top and what advice he has for newbies entering the industry.

“Don’t pursue anything for the wrong reason. Stick to your beliefs, your art, your creativity and your individuality and do not become what people want you to become, because then there will be some level of longevity and you will not burn out or lose yourself. It’s the kind of industry which can overwhelm you, so it’s important to stay focused. Try to party sober, dream without drugs and try to smile while you are not taking a selfie. Read a book every day and mind your own damn business,” the actor shares.

With hit films like Deewanapan (2001), Om Shanti Om (2007), Rock On!! (2008), Raajneeti (2010), Ra.One (2011) and more recently, The Rapist (2022) — Arjun has come to be known for his body of work, garnering equal attention and accolades from fans, the masses and critics alike.

“I think I am very content with the kind of work that I am doing. I have a great body of work I have done in the last three years and I am very proud of it because I know the effort I have put into it. I recently did a Telugu film, Bhagavanth Kesari, which did extremely well down South. It was a phenomenal experience for me and it unlocked so many opportunities for me. It helped me break many patterns and I understood that it’s not the language or anything, it’s the emotion that matters. I also did a film with Aparna Sen called The Rapist and I watched it at the Monterrey International Film Festival with the audience and I was just moved by it. When a career gives you all these kinds of things to do and explore and expands your understanding of not just human dynamics but beyond, you feel quite blessed to have that,” avers Arjun.

But we’re more curious about how Arjun, the actor, has crafted his unique ability to switch between these diverse roles. “I think it starts with the writing process and then I try to come as close to what the director is imagining and then contribute to that a little more. After that, we have these workshops which I enjoy. We lock ourselves in a room and then indulge in exercises to bring ease in front of the camera. Konkona and I did that for The Rapist. We were working together for the first time, so we wanted to bring out good chemistry in front of the camera. Other than that, reading the script as many times as possible helps me. You never know what’s going to pop up,” he tells us nonchalantly.

We’ve almost run out of time and so we quickly squeeze in our last two questions. With 2024 just two months in, we want to know what Arjun hopes for in the coming year. “I think 2023 for me was wonderful. We (Gabriella Demetriades, his partner, and him) had Arav (his newborn) come into our lives. I witnessed my first son, Arik, grow up wonderfully and as for my daughters — Myra made her debut as a model and Mahikaa graduated from London.

On the acting front, I got the opportunity to work with very wonderful people and I just hope that continues in 2024, as well,” Arjun enthuses. Wrapping up our interview, we ask the most obvious question: What can we expect, next? “I have this very high-octane action-drama titled Crakk with Vidyut Jammwal. He’s such a physically fit guy and also a professional athlete, so, coming head-to-head with him was very challenging and exciting. I loved that physical push and I am looking forward to the release of the film on February 23,” he concludes.

