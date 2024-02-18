Shah Rukh Khan’s latest shirtless look for son Aryan’s D'Yavol's new campaign breaks the internet

Shah Rukh Khan has set the internet ablaze with his latest appearance – shirtless and rocking long hair in a new campaign for his son Aryan Khan’s luxury streetwear brand, D'Yavol X. The campaign, plastered across Mumbai airport, has fans reminiscing about his iconic Pathaan look and swooning over his evergreen charm.

This isn’t the first time King Khan has shown his support for Aryan's entrepreneurial venture. Since D'Yavol X launched in April 2023, Shah Rukh has been its biggest cheerleader, sporting the brand’s pieces and even starring in their campaigns, directed by Aryan himself.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan makes Korean hearts, says ‘love you BTS’

Remember the hilarious Ask SRK session last year? A fan jokingly pleaded for more affordable D'Yavol X options, fearing they'd have to sell their house to afford the current prices. Shah Rukh's playful response, “They're not even selling me with a discount. Let me do something!” perfectly captured the supportive father-son dynamic.

This latest campaign isn’t just about fashion; it’s a testament to their bond. Shah Rukh, always the doting dad, continues to promote Aryan's vision, even going shirtless for it! And the fans? They're loving it! Social media is flooded with pictures of the campaign, praises for Shah Rukh's physique, and comparisons to his Pathaan persona.

Also read: SRK jokes that he is too ‘short’ to play James Bond, says, ‘I'm brown enough to play the Bond baddie’

With Dunki’s recent OTT release and blockbusters like Jawan and Pathaan under his belt, Shah Rukh Khan shows no signs of slowing down. And with his unwavering support for Aryan's brand, he’s not just a king of cinema, but also a king of fatherhood. So, get ready for more D'Yavol X moments – and more shirtless Shah Rukh, if the fans have their way!