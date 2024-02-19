Mukul Chadha opens up on working with wife Rasika Dugal in Fairy Folk

Mukul Chadha and Rasika Dugal will soon be seen collaborating for their movie Fairy Folk which is slated to be released on March 1, 2024. Both actors are known for portraying various critically acclaimed roles in Indian and overseas projects.

Mukul believes that there exists a sense of comfort, trust, and mutual respect as he collaborates with his spouse for the movie. He states, “Working with my spouse, Rasika, has been an enriching experience, and always leads to something creatively satisfying. Her talent as an actress is, of course, known to all. She has a great aesthetic and often has very different ideas from mine, which makes partnering with her very fruitful. The success of Banana Bread was shot in the arm for us and reinforced the need to do things together. Fairy Folk goes a step further - it's a feature-length film, in which we've improvised on all the scenes together. Collaborating with Rasika is always a lot of fun."

The duo has in the past as well given creative couple goal vibes. During the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Rasika and Mukul joined hands to script, create, and shoot a short film named Banana Bread. They also acted in it. This collaboration serves as a testament to their passion for creativity, storytelling, and filmmaking and shows their successful teamwork.

Karan Gour directs Fairy Folk and promises to capture the audience's hearts through its fresh take on storytelling and captivating dialogues. It is set to hit the cinemas on March 1.