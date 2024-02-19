Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Gluten-free, sugar-free menu for guests

It looks like star couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have kept healthy eating in mind for their guests at their wedding, as they will be having "gluten-free, sugar-free and healthy treats" along with other cuisines.

Also Read: Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani jet off to Goa for their upcoming wedding



The couple are all set to get married on February 21 in Goa. Both Rakul and Jackky are into fitness, hence, the decision to include healthy food for their wedding. While Jackky has his well-equipped gymnasium at his home in Bandra, which has been a hotspot for many celebrities; Rakul, a fitness freak, owns a chain of gyms as well.



What sets their wedding celebration apart is a thoughtful health corner dedicated to promoting well-being. Rakul and Jackky are both advocates of a healthy lifestyle and introducing special healthy delights is their special touch to the intimate wedding.



The couple will be having an eco-friendly wedding as they do not want to leave a huge carbon print and have gone digital for their wedding invites as well. According to sources, the couple will be resuming work right after tying the knot and will delay their honeymoon due to prior work commitments.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to tie the knot on February 21?



On Saturday, the soon-to-be-wed duo paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings ahead of their big day. The duo posed for photographers as well.