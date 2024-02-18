Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani jet off to Goa for their upcoming wedding

Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani touched down in Goa, setting the stage for their highly anticipated wedding. Whispers of shaadi bells filled the air as the couple, along with their families, were spotted at Mumbai and Goa airports on Saturday.



Dressed in a vibrant orange pantsuit and a playful pink top, Rakul exuded sunshine vibes, contrasting Jackky’s cool grey shirt and black pants. Smiles were exchanged with the paparazzi, hinting at the excitement brewing for their big day on February 21.

But this won’t be your typical Bollywood extravaganza. Rakul and Jackky are going green, opting for an eco-friendly wedding that respects the environment. Gone are the days of paper waste – digital invites are the new norm. Fireworks are a no-go, replaced by the gentle sway of palm trees. And to leave a positive footprint, they’ve pledged to plant trees, offsetting the carbon footprint of their celebrations.



This commitment to sustainability reflects the couple's off-screen chemistry. They’ve been painting social media red with their adorable moments, confirming their relationship in October 2021. The three-day ceremony, starting February 19, promises to be a beautiful blend of love and environmental consciousness.

Meanwhile, Rakul’s film career continues to blossom. She’s gearing up for the release of Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan, while Jackky awaits the premiere of his production, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.



But for now, the spotlight shines on their upcoming nuptials. As Goa gears up for their eco-friendly fairytale, fans eagerly await glimpses of this loved-up couple embarking on their happily ever after. With Rakul’s radiant smile and Jackky’s charming demeanour, one thing's for sure – this wedding is set to be a celebration of love, laughter, and a commitment to a greener future.