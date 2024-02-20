Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome baby boy, release official statement 

And then they were four! Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child, a baby boy, today and the duo released an official statement on Instagram. The couple kept their second pregnancy under wraps unlike the first one where they were blessed with a baby girl, Vamika.

The statement reads, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time."

Celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Ranveer Singh amongst others dropped congratulatory wishes for the new parents.

Take a look at the post here:

Speculations were riff about Anushka's second pregnancy at the time of the ODI World Cup 2023. However, it was only confirmed by AB De Villiers in January 2024 when on his official YouTube handle, the cricketer said, "Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it’s family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him, but he has made the right decision."

Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate 6 years of togetherness, drop photos from their anniversary celebration

On the work front, Virat has gone on paternity leave and will be absent from the remaining three Tests, as confirmed by The Board of Control for Cricket in India, Anushka has also been keeping away from the film scene.