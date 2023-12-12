Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate 6 years of togetherness, drop photos from their anniversary celebration

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who met during the shoot of an ad commercial, married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony. Last night, the power couple celebrated their sixth anniversary in London with a couple of their friends. Dropping photos from the affair, Anushka and Virat both wished them with late anniversary posts.

Anushka picked a stunning tube dress with sequin detailing for the anniversary while Virat twinned with her in a black shirt and denim. The couple flaunted their brightest smiles and we also spotted comedian Abhishek Upmanyu at the dinner.

Anushka captioned the clicks, “Day filled with love and friends and family got too late to post for the gram? 6+ (infinity sign) of with my numero uno.” Virat, on the other hand, posted a heart emoji with an infinity sign.

Take a look at Anushka Virat Instagram posts here:

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in a sports drama, Chakda Express, a biography of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami which is set to release on Netflix. Speaking about the project, Anushka had earlier said, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. “

“At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket,” she added.

Anushka wrapped the project in December last year and the release date is yet to be announced.