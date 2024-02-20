Babita Phogat visits Suhani Bhatnagar’s home to pay tribute to the late artiste

Grief and respect intertwined as wrestler Babita Phogat visited the family of Suhani Bhatnagar, the 19-year-old actor who portrayed her younger self in the film Dangal. Suhani tragically passed away on Friday after battling a rare illness.



Sharing photos from the visit on social media, Babita wrote, “Reached Suhani Bhatnagar's Faridabad residence today to offer condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace.” The emotional images showed Babita joining Suhani's parents in prayer, a silent tribute to the young talent gone too soon.

Suhani’s brief but impactful career saw her playing the child Babita Phogat alongside Zaira Wasim in the critically acclaimed Dangal. The film, based on the true story of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters' wrestling journey, brought the Phogat sisters’ dreams to life on screen. Suhani’s portrayal of the young Babita resonated with audiences, leaving a lasting mark despite her limited filmography.



Her sudden passing on Friday sent shockwaves through the industry. Diagnosed with dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease, Suhani fought bravely before succumbing to complications. “She started developing swelling on her hand,” her parents told media sources, “but we thought it was just a skin disease.” Despite seeking medical help, the infection proved too strong.

While her time on screen was brief, Suhani's memory will live on, cherished by both viewers and the real-life Babita Phogat, who continues to inspire young girls to chase their dreams, just like the character she brought to life.