Zaira Wasim expresses grief on ‘Dangal’ co-star Suhani Bhatnagar’s passing, says, ‘I hope this was false…’

The film industry mourns the sudden passing of Suhani Bhatnagar, the young actress who stole hearts as Babita Phogat in Dangal. Suhani, only 19 years old, succumbed to a rare illness, leaving behind a legacy of talent and a void in the hearts of her colleagues and fans.

News of her passing sent shockwaves through the industry. Zaira Wasim, Suhani’s on-screen sister Geeta Phogat, shared her grief on social media, writing, “I’m shocked beyond words by the news of Suhani Bhatnagar’s passing. My heart goes out to her family during this incredibly difficult time. The thought of what her parents must be experiencing fills me with so much sorrow. Utterly speechless. My heartfelt condolences.” Her words resonated with many, including Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who simply wrote, “Oh no!!!”

The artiste also spoke to media sources about Suhani’s passing, saying, “I just read about it and I still cannot get my head around it. I wish this is a rumour I hope this was false. The moment I heard the news I had a flashback of all the great time we spent. She was such a good soul, and we had such great memories. I cannot imagine what her parents must be going through. I pray they find the strength.”

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari expressed his disbelief, calling Suhani’s passing ‘absolutely shocking and heartbreaking.’ Others who paid their respects included Yami Gautam, casting director Mukesh Chabbra, and countless fans reminiscing about Suhani's infectious smile and captivating performance.

A statement from Aamir Khan Productions described Suhani as “a talented young girl, such a team player,” acknowledging her vital role in the film's success. They echoed the sentiment of many, saying, “Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace.”

While the cause of death was initially unknown, Suhani’s family later revealed she had been battling Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease. Suhani's journey may have been short, but her impact was undeniable. From captivating audiences on the big screen to leaving a lasting impression on her co-stars, she leaves behind a legacy of talent and warmth.