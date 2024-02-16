'Udaan' actor Kavita Chaudhary passes away aged 67

India's beloved 'Lalitaji', actress Kavita Chaudhary succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Thursday evening. The veteran star was known for the TV show Udaan where she played the role of IPS officer Kalyani Singh and with her portrayal, she had become an icon of female empowerment back in the day. She was also known for her stint in Surf ads where she essayed the role of Lalita, a housewife who makes smart financial choices.

As per media reports, Kavita breathed her last at Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar where she was been treated. Her close friend and mentee, Suchitra Verma also revealed that Kavita had been battling cancer for years. She took to Instagram to mourn the actress' unfortunate demise.

A part of it reads, "My heart feels heavy as I share this news with you all. Last night, we lost a beacon of strength, inspiration, and grace - Kaveta Chaudhary. For those who grew up in the 70s and 80s, she was the face of the Udan series on DD and the iconic 'Surf' commercial, but to me, she was much more than that (sic)."

Suchitra talked about her first meet-up with Kavita in Mumbai's Versova where she was interviewing for an assistant director position. "Little did I know that I was about to encounter the legend herself. As she opened her door, memories of her Bhaisahab line from the Surf commercial echoed in my mind, and I couldn't help but utter it aloud. That moment marked the beginning of a bond that transcended mere friendship. She became my mentor, my guide, my spiritual guru, and above all, she became family (sic)," she added.

In her post, Suchitra also dedicated a quote to the late actress and shared how it perfectly encapsulates her personality. It goes, "Her light may have dimmed on earth, but her spirit shines bright in the heavens above." Farewell, dear Kaveta Ma'am. You will forever live on in our hearts (sic)."

