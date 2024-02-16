Khichdi fame Anang Desai remembers his late friend, actor and director Satish Kaushik

Khichdi fame actor Anang Desai is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Kaagaz 2, which is all set to hit theaters on March 1. Kaagaz 2 marks the last film of the late actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, and also stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Neena Gupta, Smriti Kalra, and others.

Spilling the beans on his character, Anang Desai said, "I play a politician in Kaagaz 2, who is constantly immersed in his work. He attends rallies and delivers speeches, but he doesn't realise the disruptions and potential emergencies these events can cause. My character believes his rallies and work are his duty, and he sees no harm in them, even though they create temporary inconveniences."'



Describing his experience working on Kaagaz 2, he said, "It was a wonderful experience, especially because it was my friend Satish Kaushik's film. Satish and I have a long history; we were together at the National School of Drama with Anupam Kher, and we've been close friends ever since. Working on this film was truly enjoyable. Satish and the director, Prakash, were very clear about what they wanted from each character, and I relished portraying a well-developed and defined role.'



He added another layer of warmth by sharing some of his cherished memories with the late director. "Satish and I had countless memorable moments, going back to our time at the National School of Drama. He was a wonderful person with a great sense of humour and loyalty. While filming this movie, apart from working together, the time we spent after shoots will always hold a special place in my heart. For many years, Satish, Anupam, and I would get together and spend quality time with each other."



Speaking about the film's significance, he further stated, "The film is crucial because it tackles real-world issues faced by ordinary people in our country. Everyone will connect with the film's message, and I'm confident that audiences will appreciate it."

Directed by VK Prakash and produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain, the film is a joint production of Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP & Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd.