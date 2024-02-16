The city’s speciality restaurant has made a triumphant return with a remarkable makeover

Many of us harbour a deep affection for the exquisite culinary delights of South Indian cuisine. From the bold and robust flavours emanating from the Telugu kitchen, the unparalleled authenticity of Tamilian delicacies, and tantalising coconut-infused dishes from Kerala, to the diverse taste palette of Karnataka, South India presents a rich culinary heritage to the world. The city’s speciality restaurant, Bisi Bisi, has made a triumphant return with a remarkable makeover. From the interiors to the service and even some culinary offerings, the establishment has transformed to create a space that exudes homely comfort and serves warm and drool - worthy delights. We visited the restaurant to sample some of their best-selling treats, and we were definitely not disappointed.

Disco Fish

As we entered, a friendly vibe embraced us, beckoning with the promise of culinary delight. Despite the bustling crowd indulging in authentic delicacies, we secured a cosy seat at a quaint table. For starters, we ordered their Disco Fish. This appetising delight proved to be a crispy sensation, flawlessly fried on the tawa and generously adorned with a medley of aromatic spices. With each bite, we savoured the harmonious blend of flavours, setting the stage for an exceptional dining experience from the very start. Since they have been serving some really drool-worthy thalis, we couldn’t help but order their Veg thali. An array of dishes arranged on the thali not only looked vibrant but also tasted well. We could spot Dosakaya Chutney, Menthakura Pappu, Potato Kurma, Chikkudukaya Thalimpu, Sambar, Rasam, Pappadam, Bagara Rice, white steamed rice, and crispy Sorakaya Pakodis. Each bite was a symphony of South Indian flavours. Despite the variety, the portion sizes were just right, ensuring a fulfilling meal without feeling overly heavy. It was a dining experience that resonated with the comforting familiarity of home, leaving us thoroughly content and eager for more.

Veg Thali

Adding to the happiness quotient was the comforting presence of Bisi Bisi Bele Bath, a spicy, savoury, and slightly tangy rice dish cooked with lentils, vegetables, and aromatic spices, and generously topped with ghee. After this, we relished Malabar Paratha with a fiery Mutton Curry, a combination worth remembering for long. As our meal progressed, we eagerly transitioned to the dessert section, where we were delighted to try the traditional delicacy — Bobbatlu. What intrigued us further was the variety offered, with three distinct flavours available — the classic version, one stuffed with coconut, and another stuffed with gulab jamun.

Bobbatlu with Ice Cream

The gulab jamun stuffed Bobbatlu served with a scoop of ice cream on top, was truly an extraordinary treat. We thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it! From our selection of beverages, we highly recommend the Bonda Lime, a refreshing concoction that boasts a harmonious blend of coconut water and lime, garnished with small chunks of coconut pieces floating on top. Truly, each bite of the delicacies was an explosion of savoury goodness, leaving us utterly satisfied and craving for more.

Rs 700 upwards for two. At HITEC City.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi