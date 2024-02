Kerala film director Prakash Koleri found dead at his residence

Kerala film director Prakash Koleri (65) was found dead at his residence in Wayanad on Tuesday.

His first film Mizhiyithalil Kanneerumayi was released in 1987, while his last was Pattupusthakam in 2013.

Other films directed by Koleri are Avan Anandapadmanabhan; Varum Varathirikkilla; and four others besides he wrote scripts also.

Living alone at his home in Wayanad, he was reported to be missing for the last two days. His relatives broke open the house and found him dead.

